These are the most disappointing cars we drove in 2018

With such steep competition, it's rare that automakers have truly haphazard entries in any segment. Still, some cars totally miss the mark on value.

Sure, the worst cars on sale today are still more livable and safe than cars from 20 years ago, but prices keep creeping higher. So for me, the biggest disappointments are all cars that have price tags divorced from the reality of the market.

With interest rates rising and shoppers looking for better deals, there are a few cars this year that we think most people should skip entirely.

Here they are, in alphabetical order.