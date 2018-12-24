Shaq's South Florida mansion is on sale for $22 million — take a look inside

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has put his sprawling South Florida estate back on the market for $21.9 million, according to The Agency Collective. It was originally listed in May for $28 million.

The lakeside mansion in Windermere, near Orlando, Florida, sits on 3 acres in the gated golf community of Isleworth, which has also been home to golf star Tiger Woods and N'SYNC member Joey Fatone.

Take a look inside

a seventeen car "showroom-style" garage and , among other features. The agents on the listing are Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa, and Dustin Fealy of The Agency Collective in South Florida.

The home is over 35,000 total square feet.