Shaq's South Florida mansion is on sale for $22 million — take a look inside

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has put his sprawling South Florida estate back on the market for $21.9 million, according to The Agency Collective. It was originally listed in May for $28 million.

The lakeside mansion in Windermere, near Orlando, Florida, sits on 3 acres in the gated golf community of Isleworth, which has also been home to golf star Tiger Woods and N'SYNC member Joey Fatone.

The home is over 35,000 total square feet.

On the main level, there's a guest wing consisting of five en-suite bedrooms, a great room and a bar. The second level contains a 900-square-foot master bedroom area with a balcony. Also on the second floor are four en-suite bedrooms and a four-room, master closet with custom shelving.

The bathroom has its own urinal.

There's a personalized 6,000-square-foot basketball court, of course.

And Shaq's decor is nothing if not unique.

In the kitchen...

...there's a portrait of O'Neal.

The home has a private theater.

The views are spectacular.

There's a a grand double staircase.

And an "aquarium-style room" with a saltwater triangular fish tank.

There's also a 17-car garage.

The garage holds all manner of expensive cars and toys.

And plenty of room for Shaq memorabilia.

It has a 95-foot-long swimming pool out back.

The mansion has 700 feet of lake frontage on the shores of Lake Butler.

O'Neal, who has reportedly moved to Atlanta, certainly has the net worth to back up his luxurious digs. In 2014, Forbes listed O'Neal as the sixth highest paid retired athlete, with $20 million in earnings.

O'Neal is now known as a successful businessman and investor and recommends saving and investing 75 percent of your earnings for retirement and long-term goals, and living off the remaining 25 percent.

But he hasn't always been so good at managing his money. At20,he blew through $1 million in an hour.

