The most important tech stories of 2018 — in tweets

It was less than 12 months ago when start-up Ripple was sitting on close to $80 billion of XRP, a cryptocurrency that trades publicly like bitcoin. Celebrities including Paris Hilton and Jamie Foxx were endorsing coin offerings.

Since then, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has fallen by about 80 percent.

This tweet from Ripple sums up the mood in January, when the buzz around crypto's surge had taken the tech world by storm.