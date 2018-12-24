Trump's criticisms of the Fed may actually cause the central bank to 'reassert itself': Studzinski

President Donald Trump's vocal displeasure with the Federal Reserve may in fact create an opposite effect — a reassertion of its independence and policy tightening path.

That's according to veteran investment banker and philanthropist John Studzinski, who argues that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell won't bow down to pressure from the president to halt interest rate rises.

"He's not going to blink and he's going to keep his own advice with respect to what he does with his rate rises over the next 12 months," Studzinski, managing director and vice chairman of Pimco, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick and Geoff Cutmore.

The Pimco executive made the comments during an interview a week prior to the Fed's decision on Dec. 19 to hike rates for the fourth time this year.

"To a certain extent," he continued, "any comment that Mr Trump makes about this may work to the other effect, which is he might cause the Fed to reassert itself and be even more independent."

The Fed considers itself to be "independent within the government," meaning it is subject to scrutiny from Congress but sets monetary policy independently of political pressures.