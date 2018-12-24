Amazon Prime might have helped you survive holiday shopping, but you can't live on Prime alone, yet

A survey by retail platform Teikametrics showed that 40 percent of the 500 Amazon shoppers surveyed said they are most likely to get last-minute holiday gifts from Amazon. This finding may have been bolstered by the fact that Amazon offered free shipping to all Amazon customers in the US for the first time this holiday season.

So it's feasible that you can survive the holiday gift rush using only Amazon, but what about living a week entirely using Amazon's services? CNBC's Todd Haselton gave it a try. Check out the video above to see where Amazon excelled and where it has room to grow.