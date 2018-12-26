VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

3 top economists explain how to use the tight labor market to get what you want at work

US-ECONOMY-JOBS-VETERANS
FREDERIC J. BROWN | AFP | Getty Images

Currently, there are a record number of openings in the job market. That makes now the perfect time for job-seekers to get exactly what they want from employers.

"I want to emphasize that if you have any dissatisfaction with your job or career, now is the time to go out and make a change," Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain told CNBC Make It earlier this year.

Workers, he says, are "in a good bargaining market" where they can get the most out of employers in terms of pay and benefits.

Below, Chamberlain, along with Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick and Indeed's Director of Economic Research Martha Gimbel, break down how you can use your skills and expertise to take advantage of the situation.

80970721
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Impress employers with your skills

Chamberlain says anyone who is looking to land a new job should be able to demonstrate some level of technical skill, regardless of the industry.

"You should have some ability to work with data," he explains. "It doesn't necessarily mean you have to be a data scientist, but more businesses today are making decisions with data, and they are expecting employees to be more fluent there."

Employers are looking for employees who work well with data. So, if you polish up your skills, you increase your chances of being a top candidate for a job.

Both Chamberlain and Gimbel say that anyone looking for new employment opportunities should consider a career in a growing sector like health care, business services and tech.

"Health care is a growing industry and we know that the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects further growth there in the future," says Gimbel. "With an aging population, healthcare is likely to become more and more important."

709130275
Westend61|Getty Image

Ask for the raise you deserve

Gimbel and Chamberlain say that the slight job market wage gains we've seen over the past few months indicate that employers are willing to do what it takes to attract and retain qualified candidates.

"Employers don't have the same ability to be as picky as they were five to six years ago," explains Gimbel. "So if you are looking to walk into your boss's office to ask for a raise, now is probably a pretty good time."

When making your request, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says you want to be sure to explain why you're deserving of the raise. If you don't, she says, then you run the risk of receiving a "no" from your employer.

"You're a lawyer at this point," says Welch. "Prove your value to the business with your achievements and results."

Photo by Echo

Steer clear of jobs that will be affected by automation

Since the overall economy is good for job-seekers today, you can be picky — so choose wisely.

A few industries are going through major staff adjustments as a result of automation and technology advancements. Right now, telephone operators, computer operators and typists are some of the jobs expected to disappear the most within the next few years. Recently, the auto industry took a hit with General Motors announcing its plan to cut more than 14,000 jobs.

That's why, Hamrick says, anyone who is looking to make a career switch should not ignore the changes that are occurring in some industries.

"Sometimes, I think people manage their careers like they sometimes manage their health," he says, "and that means they are all too well in a state of denial." Those who linger in this state, he says, "are failing themselves" when it comes to their job search.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: November jobs report: Automation is changing industries, but workers don't need to panic

10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...