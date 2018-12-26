3 top economists explain how to use the tight labor market to get what you want at work

Currently, there are a record number of openings in the job market. That makes now the perfect time for job-seekers to get exactly what they want from employers.

"I want to emphasize that if you have any dissatisfaction with your job or career, now is the time to go out and make a change," Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain told CNBC Make It earlier this year.

Workers, he says, are "in a good bargaining market" where they can get the most out of employers in terms of pay and benefits.

Below, Chamberlain, along with Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick and Indeed's Director of Economic Research Martha Gimbel, break down how you can use your skills and expertise to take advantage of the situation.