Wall Street attempts rebound | Shutdown rolls on | Data: Holiday retail sales strong

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning after Monday's worst-ever Christmas Eve trading session put stocks on track for their worst December performance on record, with the S&P 500 sliding to bear market territory. (CNBC)
* Japanese stocks partially rebound from Christmas Day rout (CNBC)
* We are now in a bear market — here's what that means (CNBC)
Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and other retail stocks are on watch today, following holiday shopping season numbers. Mastercard reports a 5.1 percent increase in U.S. retail sales between November 1 and December 24. (WSJ)
The only economic report on the calendar for today is the October S&P Case-Shiller report on home prices. In September, home prices had registered a 5.1 percent year-over-year increase. The usual Wednesday report on mortgage applications will not be out today. (CNBC)