Morning Brief

Wall Street attempts rebound | Shutdown rolls on | Data: Holiday retail sales strong

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning after Monday's worst-ever Christmas Eve trading session put stocks on track for their worst December performance on record, with the S&P 500 sliding to bear market territory. (CNBC)

* Japanese stocks partially rebound from Christmas Day rout (CNBC)
Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and other retail stocks are on watch today, following holiday shopping season numbers. Mastercard reports a 5.1 percent increase in U.S. retail sales between November 1 and December 24. (WSJ)

The only economic report on the calendar for today is the October S&P Case-Shiller report on home prices. In September, home prices had registered a 5.1 percent year-over-year increase. The usual Wednesday report on mortgage applications will not be out today. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump on Christmas expressed confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid worries over a weakening economy and a stock market slump, but repeated his criticism of the Federal Reserve. (Reuters)

Trump said the partial shutdown of the federal government was going to last until he gets an agreement on his border wall. The Senate is expected to convene again tomorrow but the stalemate could last much longer. (CNBC & Reuters)

An 8-year-old boy, who has not been named, from Guatemala died in U.S. custody on Christmas Day. It was the second death of a child in detention at the southwest border in less than three weeks. (NY Times)

A Wall Street Journal investigation found more than 100 psychiatric hospitals have remained fully accredited by the nation's major hospital watchdog despite safety violations that include lapses linked to death, abuse, or sexual assault.

Your local Buffalo Wild Wings may look a little different in the near future. The sports bar, which was acquired by Inspire Brands earlier this year, debuted its new store design, showcasing a sleek, modern, and community-focused look. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) cut prices in China and said it would pay U.S. customers who missed a tax credit deadline due to the company's production delays. (CNBC)

For teens and young men — and even college and pro athletes, and young celebrities — "Fortnite: Battle Royale" this year became more than a live-streaming game. Think of it as a hot, new social network. (Axios)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Intel (INTC) received a $185 million grant from the Israeli government in return for a $5 billion expansion of its chip making operations in Israel.

Marriott (MAR) and Expedia (EXPE) are in the final stages of talks over fees that Marriott will pay the online booking company. The Wall Street Journal reports that this negotiation is seen as key in the industry, with the world's largest hotel company having more clout than ever following its takeover of Starwood two years ago.

A top Amazon (AMZN) executive privately advised the Trump administration on creating a new internet portal that could generate billions for Amazon, according to the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper. The official in question had been chief U.S. acquisition officer during the Obama administration. The paper said it's not clear if any policies were violated, and that a contract for the portal hasn't been awarded yet.

JD.com's (JD) board authorized a share buyback program of up to $1 billion to be executed over the next 12 months.

Perrigo (PRGO) shares are rebounding from sharp losses incurred earlier this week, following a demand by Ireland that the Dublin-based drugmaker pay a $1.8 billion tax bill related to its 2013 takeover of another drug company, Elan.

WATERCOOLER

Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar for his scary 2017 feature debut "Get Out," released on Christmas Day the trailer for his latest horror film, "Us." The film stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke. (NBC News)