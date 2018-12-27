Don't make these 4 mistakes with your end-of-year bonus

As research shows, how you spend matters — often it's even more important than how much you spend in total. Consider the 2016 study from The University of Cambridge, which compared a person's spending habits with their personality: If they matched up, they were more likely to report satisfaction. For example, when extroverts were forced to spend money at a bar, they were happier than introverts having to spend money there. Conversely, an introvert was happier to spend money at a bookshop.

The key takeaway: To get the most out of your money, spend on things or experiences you actually enjoy that will add value to your life.

On that note, consider investing in yourself, whether that means taking a class, paying for a gym membership or hiring a career or success coach.

As Warren Buffett says, "Ultimately, there's one investment that supersedes all others: Invest in yourself. Address whatever you feel your weaknesses are, and do it now."