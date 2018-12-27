Europe markets set to rise after the Dow logs its biggest single-day point gain ever

European markets are expected to open higher on Thursday morning after U.S. stocks saw their best performance in almost a decade on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 31 points higher at 6,717, with the CAC up 56 points at 4,683 and the DAX set to open 4 points higher at 10,637, according to IG.

A dramatic surge in U.S. stocks provided some relief to global markets overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining more than 1,000 points in Wednesday's trading session. It came after a report from Mastercard said holiday sales had grown at their highest rate in six years, calming concerns about the U.S. economy.

Asian markets enjoyed a rally on Thursday on the back of Wall Street's success, with the Nikkei pulling out of bear market territory and surging 3.8 percent.

Back in Europe, France's Vinci Airports announced it will buy a majority stake in London Gatwick for $3.7 billion, and the Moscow Stock Exchange has said it will likely delay buying a stake in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange until 2019.

Thursday will also see the U.S. Senate convene and possibly vote on a bill to end the partial government shutdown, which began on December 22 following a dispute between the White House and Democrats over the funding of a southern border wall.