Facebook moderators reportedly rely on inaccurate, outdated documents to determine forbidden content

Facebook's thousands of content moderators rely on a series of PowerPoint slides that contain inaccuracies and outdated information to determine what content to allow on the social network, according a report from The New York Times.

The documents, span more than 1,400 pages and are used to guide Facebook's more than 7,500 moderators as they approve or reject content, the paper said on Thursday. One of the slides inaccurately described a Bosnian war criminal as still being a fugitive, while another slide incorrectly describes an Indian law, according to the report.