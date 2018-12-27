Here's how to snag the best car deals during end-of-year sales push

This is the time of year when car shoppers can find themselves in the driver's seat in more ways than one.

With dealerships eager to clear out current-year inventory and meet year-end sales goals, consumers may have a bit more leverage while wheeling and dealing than they do at other times.

"Car manufacturers are still doing some big pushes, but individual dealerships can be really motivated to have aggressive pricing," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor for auto research firm Edmunds.