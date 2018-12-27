Here's how Aldi and Walmart prices compare on pantry staples like milk and bread

It's after the holidays and the shelves in your refrigerator and pantry may be looking a bit bare. Time to do a little grocery shopping!

If you're looking to stock up without breaking the bank, both Aldi and Walmart sell inexpensive pantry staples. That works for most people since, on the whole, shoppers are looking for good quality at a good price, says John Karolefski, store analyst and editor of Grocery Stories.

But which store offers the best deal on staples?

Using the grocery price comparison app Basket, CNBC Make It compared a dozen essential items such as milk, bread, eggs, olive oil and flour at the Aldi and Walmart stores in North Bergen, New Jersey. When available, we also analyzed both retailers' organic store brand prices.