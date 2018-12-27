How Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Ray Dalio approach goal-setting

Billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates takes a very specific and measured route to goal-setting. He uses what's called the OKR method — a project management system first championed by the late Intel CEO Andy Grove, who was one of Gates' favorite business leaders, and further developed by venture capitalist John Doerr. It's also a method used by successful companies like Google.

OKR calls for first setting objectives (the "O" in OKR), meaning what you want to accomplish; they should be significant, action-oriented and aspirational. Then you identify key results ("KR") that help you meet your objectives. Key results should be specific, measurable and verifiable.

For example, you might make an objective be to become the best dog-walker in New York City. To accomplish that, a key result might be to secure 10 new clients by the end of March 2019. The objective steers you in the right direction, while the key result is a measurable achievement along the way.

According to Gates, "Having a good mission is not enough. You need a concrete objective, and you need to know how you're going to get there."

Gates recalls using OKR when he was running Microsoft and starting the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: "[M]y time was limited, and [we] had to make things very efficient..." Gates says in Doerr's book, "Measure What Matters." "The goals process was a big part of that."