U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq on Wednesday had their biggest one-day percentage gains since March 2009. All three are still down more than 10 percent for the month. (CNBC)
* FAANG kicks its losing streak in post-Christmas rally (CNBC)
* Japanese stocks soar, but China dragged lower (CNBC)
* Pretty much everybody on Wall Street thinks the market will rally in 2019 (CNBC)
Oil prices fell this morning, slipping toward 18-month lows, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support. (Reuters)
The Labor Department will issue its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Conference Board will be out with its December Consumer Confidence Index at 10 a.m. ET. New home sales for November will not be out today due to the government shutdown. (CNBC)
There are no earnings reports of note out today, either this morning or after today's closing bell. (CNBC)