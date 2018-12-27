Reuters reported President Donald Trump is considering an executive order in the new year to declare a national emergency that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump yesterday made an unannounced visit to Iraq to meet with political and military personnel. This is the first time Trump has visited U.S. troops in a war zone since becoming president. (CNBC)

The U.S. and China made plans for face-to-face consultations over trade in January, according to the Chinese commerce ministry, as the world's two biggest economies advanced efforts to resolve a months-long trade war. (Reuters)



* US tariffs will hit China harder next year, analysts say (CNBC)

Democrat John Delaney leaves Congress in a few days, but not in defeat like so many of his colleagues. The wealthy former financial executive is leaving to ramp up his 2020 campaign for president. (CNBC)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will now bolster medical screenings of children at the border after a boy from Guatemala died in United States custody. He was moved at least four times over six days. (NY Times)

Using a system by the Roman Catholic Church, other organizations are using bankruptcy as a way to handle the legal and financial fallout of sexual-abuse claims, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Gap (GPS) is getting ready to move out of its massive store on Fifth Avenue in New York, as the apparel retailer recently said it's considering shuttering hundreds of locations "aggressively" to focus on higher-performing shops. (CNBC)

JD.com (JD) is launching an extensive revamp of its operations, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the Chinese internet company is planning to split into three business departments, citing an internal document.