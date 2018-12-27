Morning Brief

Wall Street poised to fall | Oil prices slip | Trump to take action on Huawei, ZTE

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq on Wednesday had their biggest one-day percentage gains since March 2009. All three are still down more than 10 percent for the month. (CNBC)

* FAANG kicks its losing streak in post-Christmas rally (CNBC)
* Japanese stocks soar, but China dragged lower (CNBC)
* Pretty much everybody on Wall Street thinks the market will rally in 2019 (CNBC)

Oil prices fell this morning, slipping toward 18-month lows, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support. (Reuters)

The Labor Department will issue its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Conference Board will be out with its December Consumer Confidence Index at 10 a.m. ET. New home sales for November will not be out today due to the government shutdown. (CNBC)

There are no earnings reports of note out today, either this morning or after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Reuters reported President Donald Trump is considering an executive order in the new year to declare a national emergency that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump yesterday made an unannounced visit to Iraq to meet with political and military personnel. This is the first time Trump has visited U.S. troops in a war zone since becoming president. (CNBC)

The U.S. and China made plans for face-to-face consultations over trade in January, according to the Chinese commerce ministry, as the world's two biggest economies advanced efforts to resolve a months-long trade war. (Reuters)

* US tariffs will hit China harder next year, analysts say (CNBC)

Democrat John Delaney leaves Congress in a few days, but not in defeat like so many of his colleagues. The wealthy former financial executive is leaving to ramp up his 2020 campaign for president. (CNBC)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will now bolster medical screenings of children at the border after a boy from Guatemala died in United States custody. He was moved at least four times over six days. (NY Times)

Using a system by the Roman Catholic Church, other organizations are using bankruptcy as a way to handle the legal and financial fallout of sexual-abuse claims, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Gap (GPS) is getting ready to move out of its massive store on Fifth Avenue in New York, as the apparel retailer recently said it's considering shuttering hundreds of locations "aggressively" to focus on higher-performing shops. (CNBC)

JD.com (JD) is launching an extensive revamp of its operations, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the Chinese internet company is planning to split into three business departments, citing an internal document.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn may start making higher-end iPhones in a plant in India in 2019, according to a Reuters report. It would be the first time Foxconn has made iPhones in India.

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) will pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled transactions involving foreign company shares. The alleged mishandling of ADRs occurred between 2011 and early 2015, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visa (V) will pay $250.6 million to buy British payments firm Earthport, which specializes in international transactions for banks and businesses.

Verizon (VZ) and Walt Disney (DIS) are headed toward a contract expiration deadline on December 31 which could result in the disappearance of Disney-owned channels for Verizon FiOS customers.

General Dynamics (GD), Huntington Ingalls (HI), and Oceaneering International (OII) were awarded Navy contracts for submarine modernization and maintenance.

Plantronics (PLT) will pay $36 million to settle foreign bribery allegations involving its Polycom unit. The alleged violations occurred prior to the acquisition of Polycom by the communications products maker earlier this year, and before a transaction that took Polycom private two years ago.

WATERCOOLER

If the U.S. box office's record-breaking 2018 is any indication, superhero movie fatigue doesn't exist. So far, Hollywood hauled in more than $11.38 billion domestically, as more people went out to theaters to view this year's blockbusters. (CNBC)