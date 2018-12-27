UK defense minister admits 'grave concerns' over Huawei 5G equipment

Britain's defense minister has reportedly voiced "grave" concerns over Huawei's role in the rollout of the U.K.'s 5G network.

Gavin Williamson is the first U.K. cabinet minister to speak out against the telecoms giant, according to British newspaper The Times, which reported Thursday that he believed using Huawei's 5G equipment may enable Chinese espionage.

"I have grave, very deep concerns about Huawei providing the 5G network in Britain. It's something we'd have to look at very closely," Williamson reportedly said.

"We've got to look at what partners such as Australia and the U.S. are doing in order to ensure that they have the maximum security of that 5G network and we've got to recognize the fact, as has been recently exposed, that the Chinese state does sometimes act in a malign way."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence confirmed Williamson's comments to CNBC over the phone.

Superfast 5G mobile internet is expected to revolutionize the digital economy by enabling new technologies such as self-driving cars and the internet of things.