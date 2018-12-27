US Treasury yields lower after Wall Street's massive rally

Yields rose on Wednesday, following a massive rebound in equities and poor demand for a sale of $41 billion in U.S. five-year Treasurys that diminished the appeal of the securities, Reuters reported. The spread between the two-year and 10-year bond yield was also at its widest in three weeks on expectations that the Fed will pause rate hikes for 2019 on economic growth and U.S.-China trade war concerns.

The 10-year Treasury yield has been falling since hitting year-highs in October and November as stocks have come under pressure over economic and trade worries and investors increasingly turned to bonds and other low-risk assets.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets rallied, with the Dow scoring its biggest single-day point gain ever, marking a dramatic turnaround from the worst-ever Christmas Eve for stocks on Monday. Consumer shares rallied and crude gained nearly 10 percent, while White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett reassured investors that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's job was "100 percent safe." The last week saw compounded investor fears over headwinds coming from Washington, where a partial government shutdown continues and President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Federal Reserve over its interest rate rises. Trump called the drop that sent stocks nearly 20 percent down from their 2018 highs a "tremendous opportunity to buy."

Looking ahead, investors will be watching out for the monthly jobless claims numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET and December's Consumer Confidence report. Meanwhile, the partial government shutdown continues as lawmakers and the White House fail to reach a compromise on funding for Trump's border wall, affecting some 800,000 federal workers.