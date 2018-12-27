Why now could be the best time to make a career move — and the 3 tips to consider first

There's no time quite like the New Year to shake things up and set yourself new goals.

For many, that can mean pursuing a different role at work — or looking for a new job entirely — and this year could be a better time for it than most.

With unemployment in the U.S. at its lowest level in years, job seekers stand to benefit from a greater number of job openings. That, added to a typical surge in recruiting budgets at the start of the year, means that now could be an opportune time to try for your next career move.

"It is very much a candidate's market at the moment," Paul Wolfe, senior vice president and global head of human resources at jobs site Indeed, told CNBC Make It.

"While the competition may seem tougher at this time of year there are a number of factors working in the job seeker's favor," he continued, citing candidates' improved negotiating position.

However, a job move is not something to take on lightly. CNBC Make it spoke to a series of experts to find out their best advice on what to consider before taking the plunge.