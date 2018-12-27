Your first trade for Thursday, December 27

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Alibaba.

Chris Harvey was a buyer of the Real Estate ETF.

Gene Munster was a buyer of Apple.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Gold shares.

Trader disclosure: On December 26, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls ACWC, ARNC, BX, CAKE, CL, DVN, ECA, EEM, EWZ, FANG, HD, KNX, MDR, OIM, PG, PYPL, SPY, VXX, WWE, XLF. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, AMP, BAC, C, CAT, CVS, CVX, DIS, DVA, EBAY, FB, FUL, GM, HD, HLT, IBM, INTC, JPM, KMI, KO, LEN, LOW, LULU, LVS, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PFE, PII, RF, STZ, TEX, TGT, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Pete is long GE, XOP puts. Long HD, LEN, FANG, HD calls. Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM.