Streaming giant Netflix released a new interactive show Friday that allows users to choose how the story develops and ends.

At 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, the California company unveiled an extended 90-minute episode of the British TV series "Black Mirror" to showcase the new technology.

When the episode is accessed by computer for the first time, a short tutorial instructs viewers to "keep your mouse or trackpad close at hand," as different storyline options are presented throughout the viewing.