Stocks to extend gains | Deadline to save Sears looms | Netflix releases interactive movie

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after a Thursday rally that was particularly notable. The Dow erased a mid-afternoon 611 point loss and both the Dow and Nasdaq posted their biggest intraday comebacks in a decade. (CNBC)
* European markets bounce back after heavy losses; miners gain (CNBC)
Sears' likely last shot at survival is a $4.6 billion proposal, put forward by Chairman Eddie Lampert, to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments. He's staring down today's deadline. (CNBC)
The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. The National Association of Realtors is out with its report on pending home sales for November at 10 a.m. ET. The Energy Department is scheduled to be out with its holiday-delayed report on oil and gasoline inventories at 11 a.m. ET, if the report is not affected by the government shutdown. (CNBC)
U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth announced it would make a hostile takeover bid for Aphria in an all-stock deal valuing the Canadian pot producer at $2.06 billion. Green Growth said it reached out to Aphria last week. (Reuters)