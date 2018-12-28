Stocks to extend gains | Deadline to save Sears looms | Netflix releases interactive movie

Congress has so far failed to break an impasse over President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion to build the barrier, and no votes are scheduled yet. The partial government shutdown will likely extend into the new year. (CNBC)

Democratic megadonor Bernard Schwartz said he's had private dinners and meetings with House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi and other party officials to propose a unified economic policy platform for 2020 hopefuls. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned billionaire Mike Bloomberg is prepared to spend well over the $100 million he put into his last campaign for New York City mayor if he runs for president in 2020.

More wild weather is forecast for today across the nation: an ongoing blizzard in the north-central U.S. and flooding rains in the Southeast. (USA Today)

A transformer explosion at an electric power station in the New York City borough of Queens last night led police officials to warn people to avoid the area, after social media users posted images of a bright light on the horizon. (Reuters)

Facebook's (FB) Instagram suddenly pushed a new feature to its app yesterday that introduces horizontal scrolling, similar to its stories feature. Instagram's head of product later said the release was an accident. (CNBC)

Blue Apron (APRN) announced it is partnering with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. Through the partnership, Blue Apron will pay WW a fee for subscriptions it secures as a result of the arrangement, according to the Journal.

Amazon.com (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) could be impacted by new restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies operating in India. New rules that make inventory management for those companies more difficult will go into effect on Feb 1. (TechCrunch)