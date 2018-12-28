The work bonus that is way more important than money

It's 2019. Team collaboration tools like Slack, DropBox and Google Docs are unifying communication. VR headsets and videoconferencing tools are allowing staff to work together face-to-face from virtually anywhere.

So why are working moms and dads still having to decide between taking care of their children and earning an income? Why are we dealing with crazy commutes and 9-to-5 jobs and needing to live where the jobs are?

There's a better way—and more companies are starting to realize they need to jump on board or admit defeat.

As unemployment continues to hit record lows, companies are grasping at ways to hire and retain top talent. And what they are hearing from candidates is that a flexible working arrangement is their top priority. In fact, many people are willing to be paid less if they can have the freedom to work when and where they want, at hours more suited to their natural rhythm.

According to an analysis by Gallup, above a certain amount of money — $105,000 in North America — more income doesn't create more happiness. What does have a significant effect on well-being, however, is time, and more free time is linked to greater life satisfaction.

The good news: Businesses are starting to recognize that the happiness of their employees and the success of their organizations are intricately tied. After all, happy employees "show superior performance and productivity," according to psychological research.

Today, reveals Upwork's 2018 Future Workforce Report, nearly two-thirds of companies employ remote workers, believing that flexibility has helped to extend their talent pool: More than half of hiring managers at companies with work-from-home policies believe hiring has become easier in the past year, according to the report.

This comes not only in the form of flexible hours. Companies like Salesforce, Netflix and Autodesk also offer paid time off to volunteer, as well as unlimited paid time off and sabbaticals.