Some 17 million workers will get a raise in 2019

  • More than 20 states will raise their minimum wage in 2019.
  • Workers in Massachusetts will earn $12 an hour, instead of $11. In Maine, $11 instead of $10.
  • "Minimum wage workers need the higher wages to allow them to meet their basic needs," said Yannet Lathrop, researcher at the National Employee Law Project.
A protester holds a sign in Upper Senate Park during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 22, 2015, to push for a raise to $15 an hour for the minimum wage.
Al Drago | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
More than 20 states will raise their minimum wage in 2019, and some 17 million workers could benefit, according to a new report by the National Employment Law Project.

Workers in Massachusetts will earn $12 an hour, instead of $11. In Maine, $11 instead of $10.

In the next few years, these wages will continue to inch up across the country. Some 40 million workers would benefit from a $15 minimum wage, the Economic Policy Institute found.

"Minimum wage workers need the higher wages to allow them to meet their basic needs," said Yannet Lathrop, researcher at the National Employee Law Project. "Higher minimum wages could also help narrow the income gap, which has been growing wider and more alarming over the past couple of decades."

Here's what the wage hike will look like in each state, according to the National Employment Law Project.

1. Arizona

Current minimum wage: $10.50

New minimum wage: $11

2. California

Current minimum wage: Large employers, $11; small employers, $10.50

New minimum wage: Large employers, $12; small employers, $11

3. Colorado

Current minimum wage: $10.20

New minimum wage: $11.10

4. Maine

Current minimum wage: $10

New minimum wage: $11

5. Massachusetts

Current minimum wage: $11

New minimum wage: $12

6. Missouri

Current minimum wage: $7.85

New minimum wage: $8.60

7. New York

Current minimum wage: $10.40-$13 (depending on location and business size)

New minimum wage: $11.10-$15

8. Washington State

Current minimum wage: $11.50

New minimum wage: $12

9. Alaska

Current minimum wage: $9.84

New minimum wage: $9.89

10. Arkansas

Current minimum wage: $8.50

New minimum wage: $9.25

11. Delaware

Current minimum wage: $8.25

New minimum wage: in January, $8.75; in October, $9.25

12. Florida

Current minimum wage: $8.25

New minimum wage: $8.46

13. Minnesota

Current minimum wage: Large employers, $9.65; small employers, $7.87

New minimum wage: Large employers, $9.86; small employers, $8.04

14. Montana

Current minimum wage: $8.30

New minimum wage: $8.50

15. New Jersey

Current minimum wage: $8.60

New minimum wage: $8.85

16. Rhode Island

Current minimum wage: $10.10

New minimum wage: $10.50

17. South Dakota

Current minimum wage: $8.85

New minimum wage: $9.10

18. Vermont

Current minimum wage: $10.50

New minimum wage: $10.78

19. Michigan

Current minimum wage: $9.25

New minimum wage: $9.45

20. Oregon

Current minimum wage: $10.50-$12

New minimum wage: $11-$12.50

21. Ohio

Current minimum wage: $8.30

New minimum wage: $8.55

