More than 20 states will raise their minimum wage in 2019, and some 17 million workers could benefit, according to a new report by the National Employment Law Project.

Workers in Massachusetts will earn $12 an hour, instead of $11. In Maine, $11 instead of $10.

In the next few years, these wages will continue to inch up across the country. Some 40 million workers would benefit from a $15 minimum wage, the Economic Policy Institute found.

"Minimum wage workers need the higher wages to allow them to meet their basic needs," said Yannet Lathrop, researcher at the National Employee Law Project. "Higher minimum wages could also help narrow the income gap, which has been growing wider and more alarming over the past couple of decades."

Here's what the wage hike will look like in each state, according to the National Employment Law Project.