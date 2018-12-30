In early July 2018, Marc Benioff packed his iPhone and iPad into a FedEx envelope and mailed it to his summer home in Hawaii. The billionaire CEO of Salesforce then hopped on a plane out of San Francisco for a quiet two-week vacation across the Galapagos Islands, Bora Bora and Easter Island.

He was unplugged and unreachable except by landline. Benioff, who preaches the virtues of mindfulness and seeks guidance from Buddhist monks, was left with plenty of time to meditate while enjoying some of the world's most glorious beaches with his family.

All that relaxation led Benioff to one big revelation: He's too busy.

Weeks at work are filled with dinners, parties, events and business council meetings exclusively for CEOs, meaning that if anyone from Salesforce is to attend, it has to be him. Meanwhile, he's trying to run a 30,000-person company, build Salesforce towers across the globe, bolster his philanthropy, invest in start-ups, mentor other business leaders and become a louder voice on a number of social and political issues.

"So I made a very good decision — to have two CEOs," Benioff said with a laugh, during a recent interview at his home in San Francisco. "Then it's a divide and conquer strategy."

Following his time off the grid, Benioff flew to Hawaii refreshed and resolved to focus only on the things in life he enjoys. Upon arriving at his five-acre estate on the Big Island, he still had to retrieve his devices, and break the news to the person who would soon become his co-CEO: Keith Block.

"Right away he liked it. He's wanted to be CEO of a company his whole life," Benioff said. As to the speculation that Block had another CEO offer on the table that he was considering, Benioff replied: "Not that I know of."