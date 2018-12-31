You should buy a Volvo or an Audi instead of the 2019 Infiniti QX60

Share

Tech

You should buy a Volvo or an Audi instead of the 2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60
Mack Hogan | CNBC

Infiniti is often forgotten in the luxury market. Created by Nissan as the Japanese company's premium brand, it plays in the near-luxury space alongside Acura and Buick. One of its most important products is the QX60.

For the many who aren't familiar with Infiniti parlance, the QX60 is the company's three-row crossover that slots between the gargantuan QX80 and the all-new QX50. It's a family crossover aimed squarely at segment stalwarts like the Acura MDX.

There's one problem, though: it doesn't feel like a proper luxury product.

  • The Good

    As far as first impressions go, the QX60 isn't bad at all. Despite being the sort of massive crossover that American families crave, it still manages to look svelte. Some credit must go to the combination of gunmetal gray accents and lovely deep Bordeaux paint fitted to my $65,930 Luxe model.

    I was impressed by creamy leather that's quilted to look more upscale. The breeziness of the cabin is magnified by a light wood trim and moonroofs stretching to the third row, helping the QX60 to feel bigger than it actually is. An accomplishment for sure, as the QX60 is no small beast.

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

  • The third row is suitable for seating adults, while still offering a reasonable 16 cubic feet of cargo space behind the back row. It's also easy to move about the cabin, with seats that fold without any hassle and create large passageways for the youngin's to pile through.

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

  • Finally, it's hard to complain about the on-board equipment. My tester had rear-seat entertainment, a Bose stereo, heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, a surround-view camera and the aforementioned surplus of moon roofs. In a three-row luxury crossover, that's not a negligible list of kit for $65,930.

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

  • The Bad

    But you can put all the kit you like on a luxury crossover and still get nowhere; it has to feel like a premium product. And the QX60 simply doesn't.

    Part of the blame has to be assigned to the working-class roots of the QX60. Underneath, it shares most of its architecture with the Nissan Pathfinder. Plus, we haven't seen an all-new model in over 5 years.

    Neither of those factors are disqualifying in and of themselves. Lexus cars often share bits with Toyota but still manage to feel luxurious, for instance. But the QX60 certainly doesn't. See, offerings from the newest generation of three-row family haulers manage to shrink around you. Buyers don't want to feel like they're commanding a battleship when they're parking outside of Target.

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

  • Yet the QX60 hearkens back to that era. Pulling it into my garage felt like steering a Nimitz-class carrier through the Panama Canal. On the freeway, it's ponderous and floaty with no discernible connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels of the vehicle. Yes, it's quiet and comfortable, but that so are the three-row haulers from Toyota, Mazda, Chevy and even Nissan.

    If you're thinking that the tech justifies the price, I'm afraid that isn't the case. While active safety features are on board, they aren't as advanced as the ones on Nissan's Rogue, an SUV that is a full class below the QX60 and doesn't even make an attempt at being a luxury SUV.

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

  • You're also getting a navigation system that was designed during the Bronze Age and that's flanked with acres of gray plastic that has no place in a $65,000 SUV.

    As for the powertrain, it's an utterly forgettable combination of Nissan's 3.5-liter V-6 with the company's standard Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). If there's any life in this engine, the CVT sucks it out.

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

  • Final Thoughts

    If you've never driven an honest-to-God luxury car, the QX60 probably feels nice. You could probably buy one and be entirely satisfied. But some day, your friend is going to offer you a ride in their new Volvo XC90 or Audi Q7. And when you find out that you could have had one for the same price as your Infiniti, you'll never enjoy it again.

    In sum, the QX60 doesn't feel any more special than your run-of-the-mill Highlander, CX-9, Pilot or Durango. In some ways — like in the infotainment department — it's far behind even those choices.

    Infiniti, though, charges a luxury price for a definitively mainstream crossover. I suggest you look elsewhere.

    Rating:

    Exterior: 4

    Interior: 2

    Driving Experience: 1

    Value: 1

    Overall: 2

    Price as tested: $65,930

    2019 Infiniti QX60
    Mack Hogan | CNBC

more from Tech