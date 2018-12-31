Australian stocks rise in morning trade as 2018 winds down

The mainland Chinese markets, watched for much of 2018 in relation to Beijing's ongoing trade war with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Investors will be watching out for an important economic indicator in China, with the country's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the month of December set to be released at 9 a.m. HK/SIN.
Hong Kong's markets, which are also set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, will close earlier at 12:00 p.m. HK/SIN for New Year's Eve.
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday and said that a "long and very good call" had taken place between himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In the post, Trump also said: "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!"
Following the tweet, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump "may be overstating how close the two sides are to an agreement," citing sources "familiar with the state of negotiations."
Trump's comments came after both he and Xi earlier this month agreed to a 90-day pause in tariff escalation.