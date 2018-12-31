A year ago the FAANG stocks were a hot buy — here's where they stand heading into 2019

At the start of 2018, the so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — were top picks.

Four of the five tech stocks had gained roughly 50 percent the year before, excluding only Alphabet, which rose more than 30 percent in 2017. Facebook was on the heels of its best year since 2013, and Apple was having its best year since 2010.

But the tech stalwarts stumbled in 2018, amid widespread calls for regulation and industry privacy scandals. Rocky trade negotiations with China dragged the overall market lower and opened up profit-taking opportunities among the highest-flying, high-valued tech stocks.

Here's where each of the FAANG stocks stands heading into 2019: