If there's a jackpot winner in the next Mega Millions drawing, someone is going to have a very, very happy New Year.
The top prize has climbed to $415 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The last time someone hit the jackpot was Oct. 23, when a single ticket sold in South Carolina nabbed a whopping $1.537 billion.
The owner of that valuable slip of paper, who has until late April claim the prize, has not yet come forward. Yet even when the money is claimed, the world might never know who won — winners are allowed to remain anonymous in the Palmetto State.