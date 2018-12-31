Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches 2020 presidential exploratory committee

Like Trump, Warren wants new trade policies 8:44 AM ET Tue, 24 July 2018 | 02:02

Warren is among the first Democrats to take a formal step for the party's nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. The field is expected to grow in the coming weeks as other Democrats enter what will likely become a crowded and expensive primary contest.

Some progressive groups rallied around the news. In a statement, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which ran the original Draft Elizabeth Warren for Senate campaign in 2011, called Warren "the most electable among many potential contenders with progressive positions."

"If she runs, she will be best equipped to defeat Trump because voters want someone instinctively on the side of working people and willing to challenge power -- from Wall Street banks, Big Pharma, and big polluters to systemic racism and gender inequity," said the group's co-founders, Stephanie Taylor and Adam Green.

In an early 2020 poll conducted by the progressive organization MoveOn.org, Warren was among the top contenders with 6.4 percent of the vote.

She trailed Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, who received the most votes at 15.6 percent. The group endorsed Sanders in 2016.

The Massachusetts Democrat, a prominent voice in the party's liberal wing, has vowed to go after major banks and protect consumers from predatory practices. She is credited with drafting, as an academic, the original plans for a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Warren, whose announcement was widely expected, has come under fire in recent months for her decision to release a DNA test earlier this year that showed small amounts of Native American heritage in her ancestry.

The move was criticized by Native American groups and mocked by Trump, who derisively refers to the senator as "Pocahontas" at rallies and on social media.

In November, she was re-elected to her U.S. Senate seat with 60 percent of the vote.

Several of Warren's senate colleagues are thought to be weighing presidential bids of their own, including Harris and Sanders, as well as Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

