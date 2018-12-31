Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMZN, DB, VZ, GOOGL & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Amazon.com – Amazon is planning a significant expansion of its Whole Foods grocery stores, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said Amazon is scouting new locations in more suburbs, and in areas where Whole Foods is already growing in popularity.

Deutsche Bank – Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner told a German newspaper that the bank is strong and that its turnaround strategy is working, adding that there is no need for either state aid or a merger.

Tribune Publishing – Tribune was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend that caused printing and delivery disruptions for newspapers like the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.

Verizon, Walt Disney – The two sides reached a distribution agreement ahead of a Monday deadline, meaning that Verizon FiOS customers will continue to receive Disney-owned channels like ESPN.

Apple, Alphabet – Apple and Alphabet's Google unit could be threatened by a new app store from Fortnite creator Epic, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Epic app store reportedly gives developers 88 percent of revenues from their apps, compared to 70 percent from Apple and Google.

Alibaba – The China-based e-commerce giant will pay $75 million to settle a California class action lawsuit, according to an SEC filing. The suit had been brought in October 2015 on behalf of shareholders who had purchased Alibaba's American Depositary shares.

Berkshire Hathaway – Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is poised to outperform the S&P 500 for the third straight year. Berkshire has beaten the S&P in seven of the past ten years.

Pacific Gas & Electric – The utility could face charges if investigators find that various deadly wildfires over the past two years were caused by reckless operation of power equipment. California's attorney general has told a federal judge that the charges could be as serious as murder.

Tencent Holdings – Tencent was excluded from the first approvals of video games by the Chinese government since March.

Aflac – The disability insurer is making a $20 million minority equity investment in Singapore-based life insurance company Singapore Life.

Canada Goose – The retailer of outdoor wear is seeing large crowds at its new Beijing store, its first in mainland China, which opened Friday.

Camping World – The camping equipment and recreational vehicle retailer said President Roger Nuttall resigned on December 21, effective immediately. Camping World made that disclosure in an SEC filing.