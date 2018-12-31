3 predictions for the future, according to billionaire tech titan Elon Musk

"I think it's important to have a future that is inspiring and appealing. I just think there have to be reasons that you get up in the morning and you want to live. Like, why do you want to live? What's the point? What inspires you? What do you love about the future?" so says billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his 2017 TED talk.

For Musk, that means building a reality where humans live on multiple planets. "And if we're not out there, if the future does not include being out there among the stars and being a multiplanet species, I find that it's incredibly depressing if that's not the future that we're going to have," Musk says.

And when Musk thinks about the future, he does so like an engineer — practically, carefully and with a flow chart of probable outcomes.

"I look at the future from the standpoint of probabilities. It's like a branching stream of probabilities, and there are actions that we can take that affect those probabilities or that accelerate one thing or slow down another thing," he says.

Indeed, with his electric car company Tesla, his spacecraft company SpaceX and his tunneling venture The Boring Company, the tech entrepreneur is says he's helping shape the future.

As everyone looks toward 2019, here are three predictions for the future from the entrepreneur.