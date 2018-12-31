This stock lost more than half its value in 2018. Why one trader says it's a buy for 2019

"Halftime Report" contributor and HPM Partners' Jim Lebenthal believes the stock is poised to outperform in 2019 because the market is already so negative on the name, and because a strong economy should bolster sales.

"The company continues to outperform," he said on Tuesday's "Halftime Report." "Every single quarter for the last year they've blown away estimates."

Winnebago reported Q1 earnings on December 19, topping analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. The company's quarterly results were helped by improved RV sales in North America, as well as contributions from its new marine division.

Lebenthal also likes Winnebago on a valuation basis.

The company currently trades at 6X forward earnings, which Lebenthal believes is too cheap based on its growth prospects.

"I don't think we're going to get a recession, which this thing is priced for. Any valuation you look at it's ridiculously cheap. The sentiment has been terrible, but I think in the last month it has turned," he said.