Trump reportedly invites Congressional leaders to meet about government shutdown

President Donald Trump has invited top lawmakers to sit down and discuss the partial government shutdown and border funding, according to a Politico report citing three sources familiar with the matter.

On New Year's Eve, the White House invited Congressional leaders to a Wednesday afternoon meeting to discuss the standoff, Politico reported.

CNBC has not yet verified the invitation, but Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon about the possibility of making a deal with incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Congress has so far failed to break an impasse over the president's demand for $5 billion to build the barrier between the U.S. and Mexico, and no votes are scheduled yet. Democrats will take the House majority on Thurs., Jan. 3.

Parts of the government have been shut down for 11 days. Lawmakers will get 24 hours notice before any vote on a deal to end the shutdown.

According to Politico, the White House invited Pelosi and Reps. Steny Hoyer Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, as well as Sens. Chuck Schumer Dick Durbin, Mitch McConnell and John Thune.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.