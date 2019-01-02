Tech

Here's what we're expecting Apple to launch this year

  • Apple is expected to announce new products and services in 2019.
  • Reports have suggested Apple plans subscription services for its TV and News apps.
  • Apple will probably also announce new AirPods and will finally reveal the new Mac Pro.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple unveils new products during a launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 in New York City. Apple debuted a new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro. 
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple unveils new products during a launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 in New York City. Apple debuted a new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro. 

Apple had an exciting 2018, but 2019 might be even more interesting. That's because Apple is investing more in becoming a services company, as opposed to one that primarily focuses on hardware.

In 2018, Apple introduced a new iPad in March, three new iPhones in September and several new Macs in October. Apple will certainly refresh many of those products in 2019, but it's also likely to introduce new services that will help boost revenue through recurring subscriptions. And Apple has already confirmed that its most powerful Mac ever is on the way this year.

Here's what you can pretty much count on from Apple in 2019.

AirPods, HomePod and over-the-ear headphones

CNBC: AirPods
Todd Haselton | CNBC

What initially appeared geeky quickly became trendy.

Apple's AirPods are the company's most popular accessory ever, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and a new model is expected in 2019. Kuo, who has a good track record for accurately predicting Apple product launches, said in December that Apple will launch new AirPods that include wireless charging and are smaller than the current model. In June, Bloomberg said they'll also support noise cancellation, will be water-resistant and will work further away from an iPhone. AirPods have the potential to become a better fitness tracker than the Apple Watch, though there's no indication Apple will add health-tracking features yet.

Apple is also expected to announce new "over the ear" headphones that are similar to what it already sells through its Beats line, though the new ones will be "higher end," Bloomberg said, noting that Apple also plans to release a new version of its HomePod smart speaker.

TV subscriptions

Apple

Reports have long suggested that Apple will someday enter the TV business with more than just a hardware product that offers up services from other companies. In October, CNBC's Alex Sherman reported that Apple will launch a digital video service in 2019 that mixes Apple's original movies and TV shows with subscription content from services such as Starz and HBO.

The idea is that someone can pay for and watch content from a service such as HBO right from Apple's existing TV application without having to also download and open a separate app for each service. It sounds similar to what Roku will begin doing in late January. It might be win-win for Apple and its partners, too, particularly if Apple gets a share of revenue from new subscriptions while directing users of its new TV app to new paid content from its partners.

Apple News subscriptions

CNBC Tech: Apple News 8
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple already lets you subscribe to paid news publications through the Apple News app that now ships on all iPhones, iPads and Macs, which combines premium and free news stories. It's one of the best apps Apple offers, and it may soon offer more premium options.

In 2019, Apple will take advantage of its Texture acquisition and offer an all-you-can-read magazine subscription plan, according to Bloomberg. Texture costs $9.99 a month for unlimited access to more than 200 magazines, and Bloomberg said Apple will bring all of that content right into Apple News. Again, this is an area where Apple can generate recurring revenue from millions of people who use Apple News on iPads, iPhones and Macs.

Mac Pro

Apple's new Mac Pro on display at an event in Cupertino, California.
Getty Images
Apple's new Mac Pro on display at an event in Cupertino, California.

This one is already confirmed, but you might have missed it. Apple told TechCrunch in April of last year that it will launch a new Mac Pro in 2019. The Mac Pro is Apple's powerful cylinder-shaped desktop computer that doesn't ship with a monitor attached, like the iMac and iMac Pro do.

Apple confirmed the new model's existence because it said it knew a lot of power users weren't sure if they should upgrade or wait for a new model. Little is known about what the new Mac Pro will look like (that's the old one pictured above), but Apple suggested to TechCrunch that it's listening to consumers who want a more "modular" computer, or one that can be easily upgraded.

The obvious

Attendees try out the new iPad Pro during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., October 30, 2018.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Attendees try out the new iPad Pro during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., October 30, 2018.

And then there's the obvious, like new iPhones.

Apple usually refreshes the iPhone in September, so expect to see new ones around that time this year. iPads are expected, too, though there hasn't been any indication that Apple has anything planned for March, as it did last year. Also expect iOS 13 sometime in June during WWDC 2019, as well as refreshes to Apple's Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max review   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...