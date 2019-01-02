Here's what we're expecting Apple to launch this year

Apple had an exciting 2018, but 2019 might be even more interesting. That's because Apple is investing more in becoming a services company, as opposed to one that primarily focuses on hardware.

In 2018, Apple introduced a new iPad in March, three new iPhones in September and several new Macs in October. Apple will certainly refresh many of those products in 2019, but it's also likely to introduce new services that will help boost revenue through recurring subscriptions. And Apple has already confirmed that its most powerful Mac ever is on the way this year.

Here's what you can pretty much count on from Apple in 2019.