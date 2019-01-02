Asian stocks trade cautiously on the first trading day of 2019

Chinese shares slipped in morning trade. The Shanghai composite fell about 1 percent while the Shenzhen composite shed 0.426 percent and the Shenzhen component lost 0.552 percent.

The moves came after a private survey showed manufacturing activity in China for the month of December contracting for the first time in 19 months.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI), fell to 49.7 from 50.2 in November — its first contraction since May 2017.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that level signals contraction.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a marginal dip from November to 50.1.

Official manufacturing PMI released on Monday showed a slowdown in activity for the month of December as the sector contracted for the first time in more than two years, dropping below the critical 50 level.

The private survey focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises while the official PMI gauge focuses on large companies and state-owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell more than 2.3 percent, with shares of Chinese tech heavyweight Tencent declining by almost 2.3 percent.