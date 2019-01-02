Asian stocks trade cautiously on the first trading day of 2019

Shares in Asia were cautious on the first trading day of 2019, following a turbulent 2018 that saw most major global stock exchanges end the year with significant losses.
South Korea's Kospi slipped almost 0.6 percent in morning trade, as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 0.13 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.66 percent.
The ASX 200 in Australia slipped back into negative territory, trading down by about 0.6 percent following an earlier recovery.
The heavily-weighted financial subindex fell more than 1.1 percent as shares of the so-called Big Four banks Down Under declined. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group traded down by 1.72 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped around 1 percent, Westpac declined by 1.64 percent and National Australia Bank shed 1.54 percent.
The Japanese stock markets are closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.