Dow set to drop | Chinese economic data disappoints | Trump to meet about shutdown

President Donald Trump has invited eight top lawmakers to sit down this afternoon and discuss the partial government shutdown and border funding. This would mark the first time Trump has met with leaders since the shutdown began. (CNBC)

House Democrats announced that they have put forward legislation to end the government shutdown when they take control of the chamber starting tomorrow. They'll vote on six appropriation bills to fund most agencies through Sept. 30. (CNBC)

Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential candidate and incoming U.S. senator from Utah, sharply criticized President Trump in an essay and suggested the U.S. leader had caused dismay around the world. (Reuters)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said earlier this week that she had formally launched an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid. She said corruption is "poisoning our democracy" and warned that the middle class is "under attack." (CNBC)

Russia's FSB state security service said it had detained an American citizen suspected of spying in Moscow and had opened a criminal case against him. Under Russian law, espionage can carry between 10 and 20 years in prison. (Reuters)

Streaming service Netflix (NFLX) has pulled an episode of "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" in Saudi Arabia after receiving a legal request from the country's government, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reported drug companies are ringing in 2019 by raising the price of hundreds of drugs, with Allergan (AGN) setting the pace with increases of nearly 10 percent on more than two dozen products.

NASA's New Horizons explorer successfully "phoned home" after a journey to the most distant world ever explored by humankind. The probe traveled 4 billion miles to come within 2,200 miles of Ultima Thule. (Reuters)