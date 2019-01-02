Dow set to drop | Chinese economic data disappoints | Trump to meet about shutdown

Futures were lower this morning after disappointing China economic data and general worries about growth and future Fed actions. The current pessimism runs counter to last week's performance, which saw Wall Street take the edge off a bearish month. (CNBC)
* Asian stocks see losses on the first trading day of 2019 (CNBC)
* Why 2018 suddenly fell apart on Wall Street, and what's ahead (CNBC)
Results of a private survey on China's manufacturing for the month of December showed factory activity contracted for the first time in 19 months, 49.7 percent from 50.2 percent in November, amid a trade dispute with the U.S. (CNBC)
There's no economic data on the calendar for today, and no corporate earnings. Investors are already looking ahead to tomorrow's ADP private sector employment report for December, and the government's December jobs report on Friday morning. (CNBC)