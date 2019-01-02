Foreign involvement in Taiwan independence is 'intolerable,' China's Xi says

On the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of a thaw in Beijing's relationship with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized his position that the island is part of China and that foreigners should not interfere in the matter of Taiwanese independence.

"The issue of Taiwan is part of China's domestic politics. It is a core interest of China, and the ... feelings of the Chinese people, and foreign interference is intolerable," Xi said, according to an official English-language translation broadcast on state media.

Beijing views Taiwan as a province that has gone astray and has no right to international recognition as a separate political entity. Chinese authorities would like to bring the island under their control and they have indicated they would use force, if needed. In the last year or so, the Communist government has increased its pressure on multinational companies to refer to Taiwan as a part of China.