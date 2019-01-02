Brazil's new farm minister defends country's strong environmental regulations

BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias on Wednesday said her country has some of the world's toughest environmental laws, seeking to defend the farm sector from accusations it has grown at the expense of the environment.

Dias, who used her inauguration speech to vow a streamlining of bureaucracy and increased rule of law in the agricultural sector, did not comment on a newly issued, and highly contentious, executive order that transfers power over indigenous land right claims to her ministry. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)