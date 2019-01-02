Trump says there was a stock market 'glitch' in December, but it will rise when trade deals fixed

Trump says there was a glitch in the stock market last month 11 Mins Ago | 01:10

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that there was a "glitch" in the stock market last month, but that equities should recover as the U.S. completes trade deals with countries like China.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 9 percent for its worst December performance since 1931. Those losses also pushed the broad stock index to its worst annual performance since 2008 — when it plunged more than 38 percent. For 2018, the S&P 500 pulled back 6.2 percent.

Equities fell sharply in December as investors grappled with fear that the Federal Reserve might be making a monetary policy mistake, worries about a possible economic slowdown, and ongoing trade negotiations between China and the United States.

China and the U.S. agreed to a 90-day grace period on Dec. 1 to try and strike a permanent trade agreement. Both countries have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods.

