US Treasury yields move lower amid heightened fears of an economic slowdown

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, was lower at around 2.6593 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9872 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

It comes after a private sector survey showed manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted for the first time in 19 months.

China's Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December dipped to 49.7 from 50.2 in November.

Back in the U.S., investors are likely to closely monitor manufacturing PMI data for December at around 9:45 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, in oil markets, crude futures slipped on the first trading day of the new year amid growing concerns about a weakening demand outlook.

Brent crude traded at around $53.21 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 1.1 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.95 a barrel, more than 1 percent lower.