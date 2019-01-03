Cramer finds pockets of opportunity in the best and worst stocks of 2018's final quarter

Cramer also saw some promise among Q4's biggest losers. They included chipmaker Nvidia, beauty giant Coty, Invisalign maker Align Technologies, drugmaker Nektar Therapeutics, industrial United Rentals, packaged food player Conagra Brands and a number of oil stocks.
Nvidia's 52-percent downfall came on the heels of the company's most recent earnings report, in which management cited excess inventory in the cryptocurrency mining and gaming areas as cause for a lower-than-expected forecast.
"My take? If you buy Nvidia here after [Thursday]'s sell-off, you're going to have to suffer through one more bad quarter, but then, you're home free," said Cramer, who famously nicknamed one of his dogs Nvidia before the stock's collapse. "I say maybe put on a half-position down here and then wait for more weakness. Now, I'd be more bullish, but after Apple's shortfall, I think it pays to be more cautious in tech."
The "Mad Money" host also liked oil plays Newfield Exploration, Marathon Oil and Schlumberger, all of which could head higher if oil prices stabilize. He said Newfield, which is being acquired by Encana, was a buy, while the others were "worth holding."
United Rentals could see better days if the Federal Reserve reconsiders its upcoming interest rate hikes, Cramer argued.
"If you think [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell actually pays attention to the consequences of his actions as they impact, say, your net worth, I'd buy some United Rentals before the quarter," he said. "Let's just say URI could be a big winner if oil bottoms and the Fed comes to its senses."
On the other hand, Coty, Align and Nektar — all down more than 45 percent for Q4 — are far from recovery, Cramer said. He recommended Estee Lauder over Coty, noted Align's newfound competition from consumer giants like 3M, and took a "hard pass" on the struggling stock of Nektar.
Conagra's stock, down 36 percent for the final months of 2018, was crushed after the company acquired Pinnacle Foods. But in six months or so, the deal could finally start paying off, the "Mad Money" host said.
"I think [they] can turn things around," he said. "[The stock's] got a 4 percent yield. I'm betting patience will be rewarded in Conagra, at least if you wait until right before the next quarter's earnings report."