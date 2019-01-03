Cramer finds pockets of opportunity in the best and worst stocks of 2018's final quarter

"There's a surprising amount to like here, at least in principle," the "Mad Money" host said of the winners. Among his top picks were the stocks of coffeemaker Starbucks and retailer Dollar Tree.

Starbucks, up over 13 percent for the fourth quarter, is a "classic comeback story," Cramer said. The company's turn began in May when it sold Nestle the rights to sell its products for an "exorbitant" $7.15 billion, he said. It continued with a share buyback, technological improvements and a key partnership in China.

"I like Starbucks here, right now, after that last quarter," he said. "The stock sold off hard [Thursday] because people fear it may suffer the same consequences as Apple, with a product that's too expensive to thrive during a slowdown in China. But coffee's never been that economically sensitive — I think Starbucks is a buy into weakness right here."

Dollar Tree, up more than 10 percent, has two tailwinds going for it, argued the "Mad Money" host: a turnaround in the Family Dollar franchise it acquired three years ago and a move away from China-based manufacturing.

"This could be the year for Dollar Tree," Cramer said. "The stock's worth buying anywhere around the $90 area, where it represents tremendous value now that Family Dollar is fixed and the Chinese sourcing issues are moving into the rearview mirror."

Other top performers were the stocks of Red Hat, a cloud company being bought by technology giant IBM, gold producer Newmont Mining, real estate investment trust Realty Income and packaged goods player Church & Dwight, but few of them intrigued Cramer as investments.

"Red Hat's not even going to be existing in 2019," he said. "I think gold could have more upside because people fear chaos, [but] go with Barrick, not Newmont. [...] Church & Dwight seems expensive, but that's always been the case and now the stock has a nice raw-cost kicker. Realty Income feels played out to me, although if the Fed keeps tightening, it's a winner."