Morning Brief

Dow set to sink | Apple plunges 9% | Celgene surges on buyout offer

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were sinking this morning; this time after Apple (AAPL) issued a rare sales warning. If the early, sharp premarket declines were to hold at Wall Street's open, the Nasdaq could go back into a bear market following a five-session winning streak. The Dow and S&P 500 were up in four of the past five trading days. (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) stock was down about 9 percent in premarket trading after the company lowered its first-quarter guidance, pointing to slow sales in China. CEO Tim Cook is reportedly set to address Apple employees this morning about the warning. (CNBC)

* Companies from Apple to Ford are flashing warning signs about the Chinese economy (CNBC)
* Cook blamed China for Apple weakness: Here's what he said about the country in 2018 (CNBC)

Celgene (CELG) shares surged about 30 percent in premarket trading after Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) this morning announced plans to buy the biotechnology company in a cash and stock deal valued at around $74 billion. (CNBC)

Investors get a handful of economic reports to consider, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET with the release of the December ADP report on private sector employment. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labor Department releases its report on initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 29. The Institute for Supply Management is also out with its December manufacturing index. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Congress and the White House appeared no closer to breaking a government funding stalemate as top lawmakers dug in after a White House briefing on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. Democrats take a House majority today. (CNBC)

* Democrats set to push election overhaul, without GOP support (WSJ)
* House Democrats move to save Obamacare from death blow (CNBC)

CNBC has learned liberal billionaire and Democrat donor Tom Steyer is planning to visit the early presidential caucus and primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada as he considers running for president in 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said last night that he did not know about sexual harassment and pay disparity allegations during his 2016 campaign. He also apologized to "any woman who feels like she was not treated appropriately." (USA Today)

China successfully landed the Chang'e 4 spacecraft on the far side of the moon this morning, Beijing time, according to state news agency Xinhua, becoming the first in history to touch the lunar surface unseen by those on Earth. (CNBC)

Nordstrom (JWN) co-president Blake Nordstrom died of cancer at age 58. He had been running the department store chain along with brothers Erik and Peter Nordstrom. (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) has hired Spencer Neumann as chief financial officer, two days after he was fired as CFO at Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard said the firing was unrelated to the company's financial performance.

Roku (ROKU) announced new changes that are coming to how its users watch premium TV shows and movies. It may help it boost ad revenue — hugely important for the company's success — and it's a move Apple is said to be planning, too. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) saw sales in India fall by three percent for the 12-month period ending in March 2018, according to an SEC filing. J&J's results in India are being hurt by India's strict medical device pricing policies.

UBS (UBS) is denying speculation that it might merge with another bank, with rumors having centered on Deutsche Bank (DB). Chairman Axel Weber told a German newspaper that a merger makes little sense for UBS, with his comments coming a few days after Deutsche Bank officials also denied that the bank was considering a tie-up.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Amgen (AMGN) settled a dispute of Teva's generic version of an Amgen kidney disease drug. Teva will pay Amgen an undisclosed amount, and agreed to stop selling its version until mid-2021.

Tribune Media (TRCO) has pulled its TV stations from Spectrum, the cable operator owned by Charter Communications (CHTR), after the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement. About six million Spectrum customers lost access to local TV stations and more than 14 million nationwide can no longer see WGN America.

Humana (HUM) will reaffirm its 2018 full-year guidance of an adjusted $14.40 per share at meetings with investors, according to an SEC filing. That is slightly below Wall Street's consensus estimate for the health insurer of an adjusted $14.43 per share. Humana is scheduled to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2018 report on February 6.

WATERCOOLER

It's now Girl Scout cookie season, and the green-sashed saleswomen have a new cookie in their 2019 line-up to wow you with. Say hello to Caramel Chocolate Chip, a new chew treat first announced in August. (USA Today)

