Dow set to sink | Apple plunges 9% | Celgene surges on buyout offer

Congress and the White House appeared no closer to breaking a government funding stalemate as top lawmakers dug in after a White House briefing on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. Democrats take a House majority today. (CNBC)



* Democrats set to push election overhaul, without GOP support (WSJ)

* House Democrats move to save Obamacare from death blow (CNBC)

CNBC has learned liberal billionaire and Democrat donor Tom Steyer is planning to visit the early presidential caucus and primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada as he considers running for president in 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said last night that he did not know about sexual harassment and pay disparity allegations during his 2016 campaign. He also apologized to "any woman who feels like she was not treated appropriately." (USA Today)

China successfully landed the Chang'e 4 spacecraft on the far side of the moon this morning, Beijing time, according to state news agency Xinhua, becoming the first in history to touch the lunar surface unseen by those on Earth. (CNBC)

Nordstrom (JWN) co-president Blake Nordstrom died of cancer at age 58. He had been running the department store chain along with brothers Erik and Peter Nordstrom. (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) has hired Spencer Neumann as chief financial officer, two days after he was fired as CFO at Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard said the firing was unrelated to the company's financial performance.

Roku (ROKU) announced new changes that are coming to how its users watch premium TV shows and movies. It may help it boost ad revenue — hugely important for the company's success — and it's a move Apple is said to be planning, too. (CNBC)