Dow set to sink | Apple plunges 9% | Celgene surges on buyout offer

U.S. stock futures were sinking this morning; this time after Apple (AAPL) issued a rare sales warning. If the early, sharp premarket declines were to hold at Wall Street's open, the Nasdaq could go back into a bear market following a five-session winning streak. The Dow and S&P 500 were up in four of the past five trading days. (CNBC)
Apple's (AAPL) stock was down about 9 percent in premarket trading after the company lowered its first-quarter guidance, pointing to slow sales in China. CEO Tim Cook is reportedly set to address Apple employees this morning about the warning. (CNBC)
* Companies from Apple to Ford are flashing warning signs about the Chinese economy (CNBC)
* Cook blamed China for Apple weakness: Here's what he said about the country in 2018 (CNBC)
Celgene (CELG) shares surged about 30 percent in premarket trading after Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) this morning announced plans to buy the biotechnology company in a cash and stock deal valued at around $74 billion. (CNBC)
Investors get a handful of economic reports to consider, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET with the release of the December ADP report on private sector employment. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labor Department releases its report on initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 29. The Institute for Supply Management is also out with its December manufacturing index. (CNBC)