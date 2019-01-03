First On CNBC: CNBC Media Alert: Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester to Sit Down with CNBC's Steve Liesman Tomorrow Fri. Jan 4 @ 8AM ET

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, January 4, 2018 at 8:00AM ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box"

In a FIRST ON CNBC interview, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will sit down with CNBC's Steve Liesman on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F 6AM – 9AM) tomorrow, Friday, January 4th at 8:00AM ET. Topics of discussion will include: monetary policy, economic outlook, and the Fed's balance sheet unwind.

Transcript to follow interview.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Emma Martin

CNBC

t: 201.735.4713

m: 551.275.6221

e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com