Major stock markets across the world suffered their worst calendar year since the financial crisis in 2018, leaving many global investors fearful of further declines over the coming months.

Simmering trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, growing concerns over rising interest rates and pernicious geopolitical issues — such as Brexit — battered financial markets last year.

With few of these issues resolved at the turn of the year, many market participants worry there could be even further declines over the coming months.

But, there were some notable exceptions to the general doom and gloom over the past 12 months.

CNBC takes a look at some of the best and worst performing global stock market indexes in U.S. dollar denominated terms for 2018.