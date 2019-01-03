Square hires Amrita Ahuja as its new CFO

Payments company Square has tapped Amrita Ahuja as its new CFO. Ahuja is currently CFO at Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Activision Blizzard.

Ahuja replaces former Square CFO Sarah Friar who announced she was leaving the CFO post in October. Friar's departure stunned investors and the stock is down about 30 percent since Friar made her announcement on October 10.

CEO Jack Dorsey said in a press release that Square has found a true leader in Ahuja.

"Amrita brings the ability to consider and balance opportunities across our entire business, and she will help strengthen our discipline as we invest, build, and scale," Dorsey said.

Dorsey told CNBC that Ahuja rose to the top of the search for Square's Board of Directors given her entrepreneurial qualities. Ahuja has held various roles at Activision Blizzard in her eight years there including: SVP of Investor Relations and VP of Finance and Operations.

When asked if Ahuja would take on a similar leadership role as Friar — leading earnings calls and doing public interviews on behalf of the company — Dorsey said he wants to showcase more of Square's bench of executives.

And addressing his own responsibility running two companies, Dorsey said he's confident in both companies' resiliency.

Dorsey also commented on the current macro environment, saying he doesn't think any one person has a grasp of what's going on.