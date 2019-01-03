Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Square shares rose more than 1 percent after hours as the company named Amrita Ahuja as it new chief financial officer, succeeding Sarah Friar. Ahuja is currently CFO of Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Activision Blizzard.

Ahuja is the latest executive to depart the video game company. On Wednesday, Activision said it fired CFO Spencer Neumann, who will be succeeding David Wells as Netflix's CFO.

Activision shares were up as much as 1 percent postmarket Thursday, but were last seen slightly above their closing price in choppy trade.

Apple shares rose 0.29 percent in extended trading after they experienced their biggest single-day loss in six years after the tech giant slashed its revenue guidance a day earlier. The stock closed at $142.19, its lowest since July 2017 and was its worst day of trading since January 2013.