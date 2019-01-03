Dow futures drop more than 300 points as tech shares get hit after hours on a warning from Apple

It's going to be a tough day for technology stocks on Thursday after Apple warned first-quarter sales would be less than it previously expected. The broader market will suffer too.

The Invesco QQQ Trust, which track the tech heavy Nasdaq-100 Index, lost more than 2 percent in after hours trading on Wednesday. Apple shares cratered more than 7 percent. The S&P 500 ETF Trust, tracking the broader market, lost more than 1 percent in extended trading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a decline of more than 300 points at the index's Thursday open. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were both more than 1 percent lower, pointing to declines kicking off the indexes' next trading day.

Apple said it sees first-quarter revenue of $84 billion vs. a previous guidance of a range of $89 billion and $93 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $91.3 billion for the period, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet. Apple blamed most of the revenue shortfall for struggling business in China. But the company also said that upgrades by customers in other countries were "not as strong as we thought they would be."

Chip stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Skyworks and Qorvo all dropped in after hours trading on the Apple warning. Best Buy lost 2 percent. Skyworks lost more than 5 percent.