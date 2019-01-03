Companies from Apple to Ford are flashing warning signs about the Chinese economy

The health of the Chinese economy is becoming a big worry for some international firms.

Buffeted by the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington — not to mention an already-anticipated slowdown in domestic growth engines — the world's second-largest economy has drawn negative commentary out of sectors ranging from consumer technology to autos.

On Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook cut his company's revenue forecast, laying some of the blame on falling sales in China and the trade war that has levied high tariffs over the last several months across hundreds of different products and commodities sold between the world's two largest economies.

Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower on Thursday and U.S. futures pointed to another volatile session for Wall Street following Cook's comments.