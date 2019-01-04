8 foods you should always buy at Trader Joe's

Beyond the friendly employees, free samples and hand-designed signs, there's good value to be found at Trader Joe's.

The store has a good reputation in part because it's so different and has great customer service, says John Karolefski, grocery store analyst and editor of Grocery Stories: "There's no one quite like Trader Joe's: they're kind of quirky and they have all these unique products you don't see anywhere else."

It's also a great place to find deals on both pantry staples and specialty items, regular TJ's customer and frugal shopping expert Lauren Greutman reports.

Here's what these experts say they buy there and what they recommend others do too.