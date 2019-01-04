Japan down 3.5 percent as Asia slips following sharp declines on Wall Street

Asia markets traded lower on Friday following sharp declines in U.S. stocks overnight as a dire quarterly warning from Apple stoked fears of a slowdown in the global economy.
Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped about 3.45 percent in early trade while the Topix index fell 2.9 percent, with almost all sectors seeing declines. Japanese conglomerate Softbank fell more than 4.5 percent and Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, declined more than 3.5 percent. Stocks in Japan were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for public holidays.
South Korea's Kospi slipped about 0.2 percent.
Stocks in Australia also fell, with the benchmark ASX 200 down more than 1 percent as most sectors saw losses.
The heavily-weighted financial subindex declined 1.13 percent along with shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks; Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 1.21 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.95 percent, Westpac fell 0.72 percent and National Australia Bank declined by 0.63 percent.