Scott Parazynski has done it all. And that was before he decided to start a company.

A veteran astronaut who completed five shuttle flights with NASA, Parazynski is the first person to both walk in space and summit Mount Everest, the highest point on earth. He's also a commercial pilot, physician who was educated at Stanford and Harvard, and competed in the 1988 U.S. Olympic trials on the luge team.

In 2007, on his last NASA mission, STS-120, Parazynski and crewmates were tasked with completing the primary assembly of the International Space Station.

"That turned into this epic repair mission," Parazynski said. "We had to go out on a crazy spacewalk out at the very tip of the space station and stitch together a live solar panel. It was a really amazing team effort, people working around the clock for 72 hours to get me, along with my buddy Doug Wheelock, out on the end of this 90-foot long robotic arm where we cut out a frayed guidewire, and put in the repairs."